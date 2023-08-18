Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEGA. Citigroup cut their target price on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 180,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,830. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.04. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.79%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,328 shares of company stock worth $414,796. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after buying an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,221,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 918,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after purchasing an additional 217,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

