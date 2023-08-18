Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,000.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,000.83 ($12.70).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($11.92) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 780 ($9.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.22) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

LON PNN opened at GBX 621 ($7.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,013 ($12.85). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 705.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 803.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4,263.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Transactions at Pennon Group

In other Pennon Group news, insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.03), for a total transaction of £74,048 ($93,933.78). Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

