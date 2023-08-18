Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PFGC opened at $62.72 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.