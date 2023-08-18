Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 231,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,826. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 158.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,562 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

