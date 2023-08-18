Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 231,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,826. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 158.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,562 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.