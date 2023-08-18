Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

