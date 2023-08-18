Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PFGC opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $64.34.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
