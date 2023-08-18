Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PFGC opened at $62.73 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Performance Food Group by 158.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,562 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Performance Food Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

