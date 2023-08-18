Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.0 %

PFGC stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Performance Food Group by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,901 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 102,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 665,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 44,951 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 213,979 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

