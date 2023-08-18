Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

