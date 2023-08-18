Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,446,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,261,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

