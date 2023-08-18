PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PFSweb Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO R Zach Thomann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 193,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PFSweb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PFSweb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

