Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

