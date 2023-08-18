Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Physiomics shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 573,704 shares trading hands.
Physiomics Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £949,845.00, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62.
About Physiomics
Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Physiomics
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Physiomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physiomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.