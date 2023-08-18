Pier Capital LLC Acquires 39,010 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,010 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.23. 49,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,443. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $128.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

