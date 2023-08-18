Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $152,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,891.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $6,828,227 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $163.05. 84,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

