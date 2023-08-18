Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,543 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

