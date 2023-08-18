Pier Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises approximately 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,341 shares of company stock valued at $475,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,615. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

