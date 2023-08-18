Pier Capital LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,041 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 382,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,272. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

