Pier Capital LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,310 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.54. The company had a trading volume of 149,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,124. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,166,842.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,534,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

