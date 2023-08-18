Pier Capital LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Power Integrations worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,392,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,617,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,861. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,473,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,924 shares of company stock worth $4,519,595. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

