Pier Capital LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.03. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,785 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,682.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,543 shares of company stock worth $14,838,827. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

