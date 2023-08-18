Pier Capital LLC Sells 9,031 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,148,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $549.62. 82,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.44. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $568.47. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

