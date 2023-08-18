Pier Capital LLC Takes Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 862,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of POINT Biopharma Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

POINT Biopharma Global stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 99,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $822.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.10. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

