Pier Capital LLC Trims Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118,959 shares during the period. RadNet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.56% of RadNet worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RadNet by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,884 shares of company stock worth $1,373,113. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDNT

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,282. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.