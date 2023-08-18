Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.1% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day moving average is $209.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

