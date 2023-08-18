Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,914,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09, a PEG ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $249,164.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,403 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,258 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

