Piper Sandler Lowers Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Berry from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. Berry had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Berry’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Berry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

