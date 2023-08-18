PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

PJT traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

