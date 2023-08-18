PlatonCoin (PLTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.07

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $83.83 million and approximately $0.07 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin’s launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.