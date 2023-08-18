Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.80.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 206,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Plexus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Plexus by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

