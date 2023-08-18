Po.et Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $57,299.86 and $0.37 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official website is po.et.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.

POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

