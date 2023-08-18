Pocket Network Price Tops $0.0321 on Top Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $32.78 million and approximately $204,590.34 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

