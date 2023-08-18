Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.68. 277,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.65. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

