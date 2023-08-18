Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Potbelly Stock Performance

PBPB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 173,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $237.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Potbelly by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 110,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

