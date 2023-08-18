Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on POW. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.25.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$37.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.96. The stock has a market cap of C$22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$38.98. The company has a current ratio of 94.47, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$13.47 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7534113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.00%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

