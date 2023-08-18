Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Financial Survey

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $651.14 million 7.04 $170.85 million $1.58 50.54 SemiLEDs $7.05 million 1.42 -$2.74 million ($0.62) -3.27

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 17.58% 12.00% 10.75% SemiLEDs -47.90% -104.64% -19.20%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Power Integrations and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Power Integrations and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 4 3 0 2.43 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Power Integrations presently has a consensus price target of $88.14, indicating a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Summary

Power Integrations beats SemiLEDs on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

