PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.86. 1,072,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day moving average is $137.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

