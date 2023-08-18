Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells $92,719.30 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 55,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $92,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Helen Sabzevari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, Helen Sabzevari sold 41,436 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $59,667.84.

On Friday, August 4th, Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $58,157.00.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGEN

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.