Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk Acquires 119,411 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal J. Kirk bought 119,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $180,310.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,837,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,075,056.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Precigen Price Performance
PGEN stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGEN
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Precigen
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.