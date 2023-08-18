Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk Acquires 119,411 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal J. Kirk bought 119,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $180,310.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,837,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,075,056.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Precigen Price Performance

PGEN stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

