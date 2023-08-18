Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.50 and last traded at $162.50. Approximately 8,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 15,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLPC

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 127.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.