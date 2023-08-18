PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.66. 78,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,299. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.