Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.38

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 8925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $239.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $18,415,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,712,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

