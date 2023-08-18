Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.86. 15,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.92. Primerica has a 52-week low of $120.18 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,973,640 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

