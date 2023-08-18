Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Position Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 311,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.