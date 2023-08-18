Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 953,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,977,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,098,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,088,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. 3,388,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,896. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.