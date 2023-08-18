Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,265,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.86. 2,661,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

