Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,582,795 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,582,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,020,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.92% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.38. 458,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.