Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $59.13 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,452,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. 1,356,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

