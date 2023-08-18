Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 497,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,902,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

