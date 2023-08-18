Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 510,107 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 510,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,018,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,069. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

