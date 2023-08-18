Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,787,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,255. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

